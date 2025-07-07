Gurugram: Toxic leachate from Bandhwari landfill overflows into Aravallis

Toxic leachate from the Bandhwari landfill is once again flowing unchecked into the Aravalli forests and adjoining villages, exposing severe gaps in Gurugram’s waste management system and sparking outrage among residents and environmentalists. The only remaining green cover of the city, already under constant threat from deforestation and illegal encroachments, is now battling a fresh wave of pollution as hazardous liquid waste seeps into the forest floor and nearby water bodies. Local residents have reported that toxic leachate from the landfill is overflowing onto the Gurgaon-Faridabad road and into nearby forest patches. (HT Photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, however, claimed immediate action was being taken. The MCG commissioner also recently inspected the landfill and warned contractors of strict action if further lapses occur.

“As soon as the matter was brought to our notice, prompt steps were initiated. Strict instructions have been issued to ensure such situations do not arise in the future,” said Sumit Kumar, joint commissioner, MCG.

Despite repeated directions by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and claims of strict monitoring by authorities, environmentalists allege that nothing has changed on the ground. Streams of contaminated black leachate have been spotted flowing into ecologically sensitive Aravalli zones, threatening biodiversity and polluting groundwater sources that serve nearby villages.

“The waste plant is contaminating the entire area, and every time tests are conducted, several parameters are found to be beyond permissible limits. Residents continue to suffer because civic agencies simply cannot manage the waste properly, despite countless NGT orders,” said Vaishali Rana, a local environmental activist who has been raising the leachate issue for the past two years.

Adding to the anger is the mounting cost of these failed efforts. “Over the last five years, at least ₹426 crore has been spent by the Haryana government and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on contracts related to legacy waste processing and associated leachate-treatment infrastructure, primarily DTRO systems,” said Roma J Vinayak, another environmentalist who has been tracking the Bandhwari landfill’s operations.

“If nearly ₹500 crore has already gone down the drain—literally—just to treat leachate at Bandhwari, can the authorities finally explain what exactly has been treated? Or is leachate the only thing that’s been consistently flowing while accountability, results, and transparency have remained permanently clogged? Every monsoon, the same toxic cocktail overflows onto public roads, and every year, we hear the same promises recycled like untreated waste. At this rate, is the goal to clean the landfill—or to bury public money in it?” Vinayak questioned.

Local residents have reported that toxic leachate from the landfill is overflowing onto the Gurgaon-Faridabad road and into nearby forest patches, impacting the Aravallis’ fragile ecosystem. The forest department, too, has drawn sharp criticism for its inaction.

“The forest is turning into a dump yard, and the department is just watching. Why are they not being held accountable?” asked Rana.