Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: Two of private company booked for damage to greenbelt
gurugram news

Gurugram: Two of private company booked for damage to greenbelt

A case was registered against two executives of a private telecom company on Saturday for allegedly damaging a portion of the greenbelt on the Old Delhi Road from Rani Shower to Krishna Chowk
Gurugram, India - August 16, 2019: A JCB machine during the repair work of a massive cave-in that occurred outside the exit of the Shankar Chowk underpass, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, August 16, 2019. 10 days after a massive cave-in occurred just outside the exit of the Shankar Chowk underpass, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and DLF officials on Friday said that the facility is unlikely to fully open for another week. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times) **To go with Kartik Kumar’s story (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Gurugram, India - August 16, 2019: A JCB machine during the repair work of a massive cave-in that occurred outside the exit of the Shankar Chowk underpass, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, August 16, 2019. 10 days after a massive cave-in occurred just outside the exit of the Shankar Chowk underpass, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and DLF officials on Friday said that the facility is unlikely to fully open for another week. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times) **To go with Kartik Kumar’s story (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A case was registered against two executives of a private telecom company on Saturday for allegedly damaging a portion of the greenbelt on the Old Delhi Road from Rani Shower to Krishna Chowk. The area is being developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Officials said despite repeated reminders to get proper permission from the GMDA before executing their work, the executives did not pay any heed and continued to lay cables, following which the damage was caused.

A case was registered at the Palam Vihar police station under Section 120 B (conspiracy) and Section 3 of the PDPP (The Prevention of Damage to Public Property) Act.

LK Bhatia, a sub-divisional engineer with the GMDA, said that the agency lodged a complaint on January 10, against the telecom executives identified as Jasbir Singh and Satbir for damaging the greenbelt on the Old Delhi Road.

“Singh had laid pipes and cables for a private company without getting permission from the GMDA. He was asked verbally several times to get permission from the department. Again, on the night of January 26, both laid pipes and cables for the telecom company without seeking the required permission for the same,” Bhatia said.

Bhatia said a complaint was received by the higher authorities of the GMDA and a junior engineer was directed to take prompt action and remove the cables. Later, an FIR was also lodged against both the accused.

GMDA officials said they removed the cables on Sunday from Rani Shower to the CNG pump on the Old Delhi Road.

Police said they have registered a case against the duo for damaging government property by digging land in the greenbelt without getting valid permission from the GMDA.

“The suspects were encroaching government land and despite repeated warnings, they continued to lay underground cables,” said Jitender Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) at the Palam Vihar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out