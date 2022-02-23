Gurugram: Two suspects booked for injuring grocery store manager in robbery bid

Police have booked two suspects for allegedly injuring the manager of a grocery store in Gurugram Sector 58 during a robbery bid around 9pm on Monday, said officials on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old victim, Anuj Mishra, was admitted to a nearby private hospital, where he is recuperating from a gunshot wound, said the police.

Sapna Sarin, 35, owner of the grocery store which is located outside the Grand Arch condominium in Sector 58, said that Mishra was standing at the cash counter and two other employees were working on Monday night when two masked men entered the store. When they asked for the owner, Mishra told them that Sarin was not there. The suspects then told Mishra to hand over the cash kept in the store’s safe, but he resisted. One of the suspects immediately opened fire at Mishra, and the bullet hit his stomach. The victim collapsed on the floor and the suspects fled from the spot,” said Sarin.

Mishra, a resident of Bhondsi, had been working at the grocery store for the past three years, Sarin said, adding, “We never faced security issues at the store since its opening in August 2019.” There is a police station across the road where the store is located.

The CCTV camera installed inside the store was not functional at the time of the incident, according to the police.

Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 65 police station, said they have collected CCTV footage from the locality and are trying to identify and trace the suspects at the earliest. “One of the suspects was wearing a helmet, and the other one was wearing a monkey cap. We are trying to find out the registration number of their motorcycle, and will arrest them soon,” Kumar said.

A forensic team and a fingerprint expert have visited the store and collected samples from there, said the police.

A case was registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention), and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sector 65 police station on Tuesday, said the police.

Commander Ravinder Singh Malhan, general secretary of residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the condominium, said the residents are now worried about their safety. “We have given the required CCTV footage to the police and are also checking other footage to find out whether the suspects had visited the store earlier. The police station in our locality is hardly a few metres away from the condominium, and police patrol the area regularly. Still, such incidents take place... The suspects have not taken any cash or goods from the store. They shot at the victim and escaped. Police said that an investigation is underway” Malhan said.

