Gurugram VIP number auction hits crisis as highest bidder fails to pay, probe ordered

In a bizarre turn, a high-profile Haryana auction for what was touted earlier this week as “India’s most expensive vehicle registration number” – valued at ₹1.17 crore – has collapsed after the highest bidder failed to pay the full amount. The state government has now ordered an inquiry into both the failed transaction and the bidder. With the bidder failing to honour the payment deadline, his security deposit of ₹ 11,000 has been forfeited.

Calling the episode a “serious misuse of the auction system”, Haryana transport minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday that the government had initiated a probe into the man who backed out after offering ₹1.17 crore for the so-called VIP registration number “HR 88 B 8888”.

Vij said “VIP numbers” in Haryana are allotted strictly through auctions, where people frequently bid high amounts for prestige as well as to boost state revenue. But he cautioned bidders against treating the process frivolously. “Bidding in an auction is not a hobby, it is a responsibility. I have issued strict instructions to transport department officials to verify the bidder’s income and property to ascertain whether he was genuinely capable of bidding ₹1.17 crore,” he said.

He said that a formal reference will be sent to the Income Tax Department to assess the bidder’s financial capacity and sources of income. Officials said the purpose of involving the Income Tax Department is not to retrieve the forfeited security amount — which stands lost under auction rules — but to determine whether the bidder made a false financial declaration. If the investigation finds that the individual does not have legitimate income sources adequate to support such a high-value bid, the government may initiate proceedings under suspected benami transactions, undisclosed income, or misuse of financial credentials.

Officials clarified that the probe is not just about forfeiting the deposit, but about whether the bidder misrepresented his financial capacity in a government auction. Transport department sources said that even though backing out only results in the loss of security money, the Income Tax Department can still examine whether the bidder had undisclosed income, benami funds, or no legitimate means to place such a high-value bid. The government maintains that frivolous participation in high-value auctions distorts revenue processes, and scrutiny is needed to deter fake bids and protect the integrity of future auctions.

The auction for HR 88 B 8888 was conducted online in the Badhra sub-division of Charkhi Dadri, where a resident of Hisar placed the highest bid and deposited the security money. Officials said he was required to deposit the full amount by Monday but failed to do so.

Under auction rules, the security amount now stands forfeited, and the number will be put up for reauction

Charkhi Dadri deputy commissioner Munish Nagpal said he has referred the matter to higher authorities. “Necessary action will be taken as per directions from the state government. I have sought detailed information from the transport department,” he said.