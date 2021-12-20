Gurugram: Water supply to new sectors 111-115 likely to start from March

Residents of new sectors from 111 to 115 will get water supply from March next year as around 85% of the infrastructure works, such as laying pipelines, have been completed, said officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Pardeep Kumar, chief engineer, infrastructure-II division of GMDA, said, “The areas falling in the jurisdiction of sectors 81-110 are getting water supply. We will start water supply for sectors 111 to 115 from March next year. Works, such as laying pipelines and other infrastructure for water supply, is being undertaken on priority as many people have started residing in these sectors and occupation certificates are also being issued. The work was affected due to a ban on construction activities for the past one and half months...we will start work from Monday.”

Officials said since the usage of water is less during winters, hence residents are not facing any problem, but work is underway to increase water supply before the next summer. Works have been expedited on a 250m-long line functional near the under-construction boosting station at Sector 72. This boosting station will provide water to residents from sectors 68-80 during the summer months, when demand is high.

GMDA officials said currently, Gurugram has a capacity to treat 570MLD of water; of which 513 MLD is treated everyday. During winters, there’s a demand of around 400-450MLD of water while in summers, it increases to 500MLD or more. With increasing population, GMDA is expecting the demand for water supply also to increase.

“With increasing population, we will need another unit of 100 MLD to meet the increasing demand for water. A project for the same was approved by the chief minister during GMDA’s ninth board meeting. This water treatment plant, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹110 crore, will be completed in two years,” said Kumar.