Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 2, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on February 2, 2025, is 22.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.02 °C and 24.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:01 PM. Gurugram weather update on February 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 3, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.96 °C and 24.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 3, 2025 22.36 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 21.68 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 20.08 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 22.03 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 21.51 Few clouds February 8, 2025 21.26 Few clouds February 9, 2025 21.67 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.19 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.0 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.74 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.5 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.06 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



