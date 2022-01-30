Gurugram: 2-year-old leopard allegedly hit by speeding vehicle rescued in Tauru

A two-year-old male leopard was found critically injured in the wee hours of Saturday after allegedly getting hit by a speeding vehicle near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Padheni village in Tauru, some 43 kilometres from Gurugram.

According to wildlife officials, they received a call from the villagers around 5am, after they spotted the leopard lying injured in a field.

Rajender Parsad Dangi, divisional wildlife officer, Gurugram, said that they sent their local team and police to the spot and rescued the leopard within an hour. “It was unable to move and it seemed that the wild animal met with an accident on the KMP expressway three days ago. It managed to enter the field to take shelter and could not move further due to the grave injuries. It is not in a condition to survive by itself in the forest and will take at least two months to recover,” he said.

The leopard was sent to a veterinary hospital in Rohtak zoo and is undergoing treatment. Hospital sources said the animal suffered severe injuries and fractures.

Dangi said the leopard suffered a fracture in its left leg and spinal cord due to which it was unable to move. “There has been excessive internal bleeding after the accident. In such cases, leopards are tranquilised and then taken to hospital. But in this case, tranquiliser was not required as the condition of the big cat was serious and there were thin chances of its survival,” he said.

Wildlife officials will keep the leopard under observation until reported fit. “Under normal conditions, any captured wild animal has to be kept under observation for 48 hours, but in this case, it will take time and the next three days are critical. We are using heaters to keep the room warm for its quick healing,” said a senior wildlife official.

Anil Gandas, a wildlife expert, who led the rescue operation, said that cops cordoned off the area, but said crowd management is still a challenge. “People wanted to record the movement of the rescue operation and were not ready to leave. Though we were ready with the tranquilisers, it was not required and there was no challenge as it was critically injured. When we reached the spot, villagers were seen attempting to take pictures and make videos,” he said.

Cops are also conducting an investigation to identify the vehicle that hit the leopard. Teams from Tauru police station are questioning villagers and KMP expressway staff to gather leads into the incident.

