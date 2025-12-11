Gurugram: Doctors’ strike enters its third day as ESMA is enforced in district

The government doctors’ strike continued for the third day with healthcare facilities partially hit after the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) called for an indefinite protest on Wednesday. Around 48 doctors, excluding trainee medical professionals and post-graduate students, have been deployed to handle the outpatient department (OPD).

At least 55 doctors of Civil Hospital in sector 10A remain absent from duties, said district health department officials.

Dr Lokveer Singh,hospital’s primary medical officer (PMO) said that many doctors have resumed services, bringing the number of protesters to 55 from 70. “Under the chief medical officer’s (CMO) directive, one surgeon and four other doctors, including two physicians, have joined the hospital staff. The X-ray, ultrasound, operation and post-mortem services are running without any disruptions,” said Singh.

We are in touch with protesting doctors to end their strike. Those who have recently joined the services have been advised not to protest as it may affect their prospects during the probation period," Singh added.

A HCMSA representative said some of the protesting doctors are acting independently due to the forthcoming elections of the association. “We are trying to put a unified front, however, some doctors have stopped listening to us,” the representative said.

HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia sat on a hunger strike in Panchkula on Wednesday after the state government refused to agree to its demand of a revised assured career progression (ACP) structure.

Dr Ranvijay Singh, senior medical officer (SMO) of Sohna sub-division hospital, said that the strike may gradually weaken by Friday. “Nine doctors from the medical facility are still on strike. We have six doctors from the national health mission (NHM), community health officers (CHOs) and post-graduates on training. The OPD admission remained at 402 on Wednesday as only two doctors were attending the operation theatre today,” Singh said.

Doctors at Pataudi sub-division hospital said that no one from their facility participated in the strike on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dr Alka Singh, Gurugram CMO said that 35 to 40% doctors still remain on strike. “On Monday and Tuesday, over 100 doctors were absent from services. The district administration has imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and casual leaves of doctors have been cancelled. All nine facilities in the district are running,” Singh said.