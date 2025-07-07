Gurugram: Man on the run for killing wife over domestic dispute, arrested

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after smashing her head with a brick over a domestic dispute in their rented accommodation at Dhana village in Manesar, said police officials on Sunday. During interrogation, he told the police that on the intervening night of June 15 and June 16, he had an argument with his wife. In a fit of rage, he hit her on the head twice with a brick. (Representational image)

According to police, the murder took place on June 16 and since then, the suspect, identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was on the run. He was arrested from Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway on Saturday. After receiving information about the incident on June 16, police had rushed to the spot and found a woman’s body lying on the bed inside her house. The woman was later identified as Rupa Devi, 44, who also hailed from Bareilly.

The landlord of the house told the police that the deceased, her husband and their two children were staying in one of the flats. He said the couple worked as daily-wagers and used to frequently quarrel on domestic issues. On the day of the incident, he noticed that one of the minor boys was standing in front of their house’s door which was locked from outside. He opened the door, went inside and found the woman lying in a pool of blood with injuries in her head, said police.

“Kumar was continuously changing his location while remaining on the run and was finally caught from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. Kumar was booked under Section 103 (Punishment for Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” said Sandeep Kumar, public relation officer (PRO) of Gurugram police.

“During interrogation, he told the police that on the intervening night of June 15 and June 16, he had an argument with his wife. In a fit of rage, he hit her on the head twice with a brick that resulted in her death,” said PRO Kumar, adding that the accused will be taken on police-remand for interrogation after production before a city court for further investigation.