Gurugram: Police arrest 25-year-old man for raping two minors in Badshahpur

Police arrested a 25-year-old man for raping two minors in Badshahpur, late evening on Friday. The survivors, aged five and four years old, are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital.

The suspect had been remanded to judicial custody after being produced in court.

The two minor girls were playing outside their family’s rented accommodation around 7:40pm on Friday. The suspect, who also lived in the neighbourhood, allegedly lured them to his room with the promise of buying them chocolates, police informed.

The girls’ mother ran to the suspect’s house after she heard her daughters crying. She raised an alarm and shouted for help, following which neighbours gathered at the spot and caught hold of the suspect, police said.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police, said that the neighbours beat up the suspect and informed the police control room. A team from Badshahpur police station reached the spot and arrested him.

“The victims were taken to hospital and were admitted after a medical examination was conducted. The doctors confirmed rape,” he said.

A case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Badshahpur police station after the suspect confessed to the crime.

The suspect is a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, and worked as a daily wage earner, primarily doing paint jobs. He lived alone on rent in the neighbourhood.

“We are checking if there are any prior cases registered against him in his hometown, or anywhere else,” Boken added.