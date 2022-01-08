Gurugram’s air improves to ‘moderate’ after a month, city likely to receive rain

The air quality in Gurugram improved to the “moderate” category on Friday with an air quality index (AQI) of 149 after a month, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

At 185, the city last witnessed the AQI in the “moderate” category on December 8, 2021. A favourable wind speed, too, aided in the dispersion of pollutants in the city.

On Thursday, Gurugram reported the AQI at 224 in the ‘poor’ category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an ‘orange’ alert for the district, predicting heavy rainfall in the area on Saturday.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi-NCR, the air quality in the NCR is likely to improve further but remain in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday.

On Sunday, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ or deteriorate to the ‘poor’ category.

Sachin Panwar, an independent air quality expert based in Gurugram, said, “Due to a good wind speed of around 12-15 kmph in the past few days, and light rainfall, the air quality in the city improved to the moderate category on Friday after a month. More rain is predicted over the next two to three days, and that is why the AQI is likely to remain in the moderate category.”

A weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre of Chandigarh, a regional centre of the IMD, issued an ‘orange’ alert on Friday evening, asking the authorities to be prepared for a possible thunderstorm or lightning, and hail in districts like Gurugram, Faridabad and other districts of the South Haryana region.

According to the IMD, Gurugram received 7.6mm rainfall between 8:30am on Thursday and 8:30am on Friday.

“Due to a fresh western disturbance and confluence of winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal at lower atmospheric levels, it is very likely that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely to take place in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh between Friday and Sunday, and decrease significantly thereafter,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre of Chandigarh.

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the minimum temperature in the city is likely to drop around seven degrees Celsius over the next four days, and the maximum temperature would be around 16 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius -- five degrees above normal and three degrees below normal, respectively.