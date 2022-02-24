Gurugram’s air quality plummets to worst in NCR

The city recorded the worst air quality in the National Capital Region on Wednesday, shows data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality continued to hover in the “poor” category for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 237.

Delhi too recorded “poor” air quality with an AQI reading of 211. Noida was an exception with an AQI reading of 174 in the “moderate” category. Gurugram experienced “moderate” air on Monday, when it recorded an AQI reading of 194.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Experts attributed the city’s poor air quality to the moisture in the air and dust storm over the past two days.

“In the past two days, the wind speed picked up a lot of ground dust and with rain in the hills, there was high moisture in the air, which trapped these dust particles. Despite high wind speed, the air quality was in the poor category in the past 24 hours but it improved later during the day due to clear sky,” said Sachin Panwar, a city based independent air quality expert.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in the poor category on Thursday and Friday and improve thereafter over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, according to the weekly forecast of the India Meteorological Department, the city is likely to witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm on Friday. The maximum temperature is also likely to dip by two degrees over the weekend and remain around 25 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to dip by four degrees and remain around 9 degrees Celsius around Monday, said the Met department.

On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, and a maximum of 26.2 degrees Celsius, considered two degrees above normal for this time of year.

