Gurugram’s DLF 5 residents call in several ‘leopard’ sightings, wildlife dept finds no evidence

The wildlife department of Gurugram on Thursday swung into action after receiving several calls from DLF Phase 5 that a leopard was spotted near the Golf Course forest area.

Officials said residents have called in several such sightings over the past few days but there were no pictures or videos to establish if it indeed was a big cat.

The sightings, however, cannot be dismissed out of hand, given that the region boasts of a healthy leopard population. According to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the five NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Mewat, Rewari and Mahendragarh are home to leopards, jackals and hyenas, besides other animals. With increasing urbanisation, instances of man-animal conflict are also on the rise, highlighting the need for protecting the wildlife habitat in the Aravalli range, said environmentalists.

Rajesh Chahal, a wildlife inspector in Gurugram, who was part of the search team, said at least three different persons reported sighting the leopard but there were no pug marks in any of the spots they called in. “We searched the entire area again on Thursday, but found no evidence of a leopard. However, there might be wildlife in the area --DLF 5 has a dense green belt as well as a forest nearby. We have received multiple complaints from DLF officials, too, but leopard sightings are not common to that part of the city. Until now, the presence of a leopard in DLF 5 cannot be confirmed. We will again visit the area on Friday for a search operation,” he said.

DLF officials issued an alert on Thursday, advising all residents and staff to be careful while driving, walking or running in these areas and, if possible, to avoid going out on foot outside the residential complex. They also asked residents to brief domestic helps accordingly. All security teams in the locality have been placed on alert.

A DLF spokesperson said the company is working closely with the wildlife department, adding that big cat sightings started coming in around 6pm on August 7.

The email advisory from the security team of the developer to residents on Thursday mentioned six locations where the leopard was spotted, as well as the time and date of these sightings and the name of the person who reported the sighting.

Back in April 2017, a cage and two camera traps were installed in DLF Golf Course to ascertain the presence of a leopard in the area after residents reported sighting the big cat. Then, too, no leopard was caught, said wildlife officials.

