Gurugram’s mercury to rise gradually but light rain expected on weekend: IMD

The city is likely to witness cloudy skies for the next few days, but there is no likelihood of rain until the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday, adding that due to the rainfall earlier this week, the mercury is also likely to remain a few notches lower than normal.

On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius--an increase of 3.6 degrees over Tuesday’s temperature, but still 4.4 degrees below normal for this time of year--and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

The weather department added that temperature will increase slowly over the next few days, but a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and Punjab might lead to light to scattered rainfall on Saturday and Sunday (May 28 and 29).

Manmohan Singh, director, regional centre (IMD) Chandigarh, said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 28. “The temperature is going to rise in the next few days but it is unlikely to create heatwave conditions. However, there could be scattered to light rain in parts of Punjab, Haryana and hilly areas and it will check the rise in temperature,” he said.

A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog in northern India; while a heatwave is declared over the plains if the maximum temperature is 40 degrees Celsius or higher and 4.5 degrees above normal, with this criterion being satisfied over two consecutive days.

Singh said that due to the rain on Monday and Tuesday, there is a large amount of moisture in the air, which helps form clouds over a region, but they don’t cause rain.

The IMD in Delhi, meanwhile, said that no significant heatwave conditions are likely over the country during the next five days except isolated heatwave conditions over southwest Rajasthan on May 27 and May 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON