Gurugram’s mercury to rise gradually but light rain expected on weekend: IMD
The city is likely to witness cloudy skies for the next few days, but there is no likelihood of rain until the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday, adding that due to the rainfall earlier this week, the mercury is also likely to remain a few notches lower than normal.
On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius--an increase of 3.6 degrees over Tuesday’s temperature, but still 4.4 degrees below normal for this time of year--and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.
The weather department added that temperature will increase slowly over the next few days, but a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and Punjab might lead to light to scattered rainfall on Saturday and Sunday (May 28 and 29).
Manmohan Singh, director, regional centre (IMD) Chandigarh, said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 28. “The temperature is going to rise in the next few days but it is unlikely to create heatwave conditions. However, there could be scattered to light rain in parts of Punjab, Haryana and hilly areas and it will check the rise in temperature,” he said.
A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog in northern India; while a heatwave is declared over the plains if the maximum temperature is 40 degrees Celsius or higher and 4.5 degrees above normal, with this criterion being satisfied over two consecutive days.
Singh said that due to the rain on Monday and Tuesday, there is a large amount of moisture in the air, which helps form clouds over a region, but they don’t cause rain.
The IMD in Delhi, meanwhile, said that no significant heatwave conditions are likely over the country during the next five days except isolated heatwave conditions over southwest Rajasthan on May 27 and May 28.
Illegal shops, structures demolished in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 2 after residents’ complaints
An enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished illegal commercial establishments over eight to nine plots along Dakshin Marg in DLF Phase II, said the officials. The drive was conducted after the DTCP received several complaints from the residents regarding commercial usage — establishment of shops, dhabas, vends among others — of residential plots in the area, said the officials.
Court seeks clarifications over plea related to Krishna Janmabhoomi
AGRA A petition seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity and to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at Shahi Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was on Wednesday taken up for hearing in the court of additional district judge (court no. 07), Mathura.
Safari park in Aravallis to be world’s largest: Haryana CM Khattar
Government teams will visit various parks abroad to learn best practices for the proposed Aravalli Safari Park project. The park, to be developed over 10,000 acres in the Aravallis, will also be steeped in Haryanvi culture. The announcement was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, following a detailed discussion with union environment minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Wednesday. In Bhondsi, it will cover Ghamroj, Alipur, Aqlimpur, Tikli, Bhondsi, Naurangpur and BadGujjar villages.
Fresh rules for new autorickshaws in Gurugram: No fare meters, no registrations
The regional transport authority of Gurugram has stopped the registration of new autorickshaws without fare meters installed, officials announced on Wednesday. This will help enforce the administrative decision to get all vehicles in the district to have a fare meter by June 30. Any auto found operating without a meter would be impounded from July 1. About 12,000 to 14,000 autorickshaws are to be fitted with fare meters in Gurugram.
Uproar in Uttar Pradesh assembly as Akhilesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya lock horns
Acrimonious scenes were witnessed when an agitated leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party snubbed deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya amid claims that he used “unparliamentary language” over the BJP leader's “personal remarks on Saifai” in the state assembly here on Wednesday. The issue led to raised tempers on both sides in the House.
