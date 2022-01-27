Gurugram’s minimum temperature to drop further as cold wave continues

The Gurugram’s minimum temperature is likely to drop further over the weekend, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted Wednesday, adding the cold wave is likely to continue till Saturday.

According to IMD’s weekly forecast, Gurugram’s minimum temperature from Friday till Sunday is likely to hover around 4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature around 16 degrees Celsius.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below normal for this time of year, and a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.

In the past 24 hours, Gurugram’s maximum temperature increased by 4.5 degrees due to a partially sunny day. On Tuesday, Gurugram recorded its coldest day of this season so far with a maximum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius--nine degrees below normal for this time of year.

Manmohan Singh, the director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, said, “Cold wave conditions are very likely to continue for the next three or four days in isolated pockets of Haryana, including districts such as Gurugram and Faridabad. During the next four days, a gradual fall in the region’s minimum temperature by three to five degrees is very likely. Dense fog conditions are also very likely in the night and morning, especially in open spaces.”

The official said that a gradual rise in minimum temperature--by two or three degrees--is likely by next week.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Wednesday recorded “poor” air quality for the second consecutive day with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 236 according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin.

An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain largely in the “poor” or “moderate” categories over the next few days due to moderate winds and better ventilation conditions which are likely to prevail for the next seven days.