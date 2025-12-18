Gurugram’s Sec 99 locals flag dark, damaged road as fog worsens commute risks

With the onset of the fog season, residents of Sector 99 have raised concerns over non-functional and flickering streetlights along a nearly one-kilometre stretch connecting Pareena Laxmi Apartments to Garhi village, saying the situation has made commuting unsafe, especially at night. Residents also flagged broken and pothole-riddled roads on the stretch, which they said pose risks to pedestrians and motorists alike. Locals say streetlights fail for weeks, thefts have occurred, and the stretch passes three govt schools, causing congestion during peak school hours. (HT Photo)

The nearly one-kilometre road serves as a crucial link between residential societies in Sector 99 and the villages of Garhi and Gopalpur. Residents said the narrow stretch also provides vital access to the Dwarka Expressway and is used by thousands of commuters daily.

“The condition of the road has deteriorated over the years. Although it was reconstructed about a year and a half ago, it has fallen back into disrepair since March. Commuting along this stretch has become extremely difficult due to potholes and waterlogged patches,” said Pareveen Thakur, a resident of Sector 99.

Residents said the lack of functional streetlights has worsened the situation, particularly after sunset. “The problem is not limited to the poor condition of the road; the streetlights are also non-functional, making commuting after sunset extremely difficult. The dark stretch has led to incidents of theft as well. One of our society members was recently a victim. The streetlights work for just a day or two each week and then remain non-functional for the next 15 days,” Thakur said.

Residents warned that commuting would become even more hazardous with reduced visibility during foggy mornings and evenings. “There are potholes as deep as two feet, making it a nightmare for two-wheeler riders. With fog setting in, it is difficult to imagine how commuters can navigate the road without working streetlights. The streetlights have been installed in this stretch for the past two years,” said Santosh Singh, a resident of Pareena Laxmi Apartments.

MCM officials say repairs await committee approval, with work expected by end of January, while residents say complaints over two years went unanswered. (HT Photo)

Residents said they have repeatedly approached civic authorities over the past two years. “We have been raising this issue with the civic authorities for the past two years. Despite multiple complaints and meetings, no concrete action has been taken so far,” Singh said.

The stretch also passes three government schools, residents said, with school buses regularly ferrying students. “Given the narrow width of the road, even minor disruptions often lead to traffic congestion,” Singh added.

Mandeep Dhankhar, executive engineer with the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), said the issue has been noted. “Most of the streetlights are functional, though there may be a few patches where they are not working. We will deploy our team to ensure the streetlights are repaired,” he said.

On the road repairs, Sushil Kumar, executive engineer at MCM, said an estimate has been prepared. “We have inspected the road, formulated an estimate, and submitted it to the Finance and Contract Committee of MCM. Once we receive approval, the work will commence. As of now, the road is expected to be repaired by the end of January,” he said.