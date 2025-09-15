Gurugram’s Vishnu Garden locals decry wastewater backflow

Alleged civic neglect in Gurugram’s residential colonies has come under political and public scrutiny, as residents of Sector 105’s Vishnu Garden said they have lived amid stagnant sewer water for over four months. Streets have turned into foul-smelling swamps with broken drains, garbage piles, and mosquito breeding, leaving senior citizens confined indoors and children wading through dirty water to reach schools, residents claimed. Sector 105 residents assess the sewage overflow and flooding in the area with local politicians. (HT Photo)

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials acknowledged the problem but said remedial action was being planned. “We have surveyed the affected lanes and initiated planning for desilting and drain clearance. These issues will be resolved soon as part of our ongoing drive to improve sanitation in vulnerable neighbourhoods,” a senior MCG official said. Meanwhile, district officials added that complaints had been recorded and coordination with engineering teams was underway to provide relief before the festival season.

For many locals, however, patience has run out. “We are virtually imprisoned in our homes. Senior citizens cannot step out, children wade through dirty water to reach school buses, and shopkeepers operate in the middle of filth. This is not an inconvenience; it’s a public health disaster,” said Satyavanti Devi, a long-time resident.

Pankaj Dawar, senior Congress leader and district president (urban), who has been visiting colonies every week, described the situation as “a slow poisoning of citizens.” Standing with residents in knee-deep water on Sunday, he said, “If anyone wants to see the failures of governance, they must come to Vishnu Garden. For months, people here have lived with sewage water in their streets. This is not development; it is decay. The BJP promised to turn Gurugram into Paris, but they have turned it into a swamp instead.”

In response to the complaints, Rao Narbir Singh, Haryana cabinet minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said the government has taken up large-scale repair work to assess the condition of drains and address waterlogging concerns across the district. “The repairs are aimed at enhancing commuter safety and ensuring smoother traffic flow during monsoon and to address long-standing public grievances regarding flooding,” he said.

Locals said repeated complaints to elected representatives had gone unanswered. “We were promised better roads, drainage and sanitation during elections. After voting, no one came back to see the condition of our locality,” said Aman Hooda, another resident.

Residents demanded immediate desilting of drains, resurfacing of broken lanes, garbage removal, and regular fumigation to curb mosquito breeding. “The government tells us not to let water stagnate inside our homes, but what about the water that’s been rotting outside our gates for four months?” asked Ramesh Sharma.