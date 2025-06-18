Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Gurugram: Teen dies after ‘friendly’ blow to chest; hospital role under scanner

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jun 18, 2025 05:50 AM IST

An 18-year-old boy died from internal bleeding after a friend punched him during jokes in Bhondsi. Girdhar, 22, was arrested; hospitals denied admission.

In a tragic and unusual incident, an 18-year-old boy died of internal bleeding after being punched in the chest by a friend during a casual evening of joking around in Maruti Kunj, Bhondsi, on Monday night, police said.

An FIR under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) was filed at Bhondsi police station based on a complaint by the victim’s brother. (Getty Images)
An FIR under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) was filed at Bhondsi police station based on a complaint by the victim’s brother. (Getty Images)

The victim, Adesh Kumar, a Class 12 student at a private school in Palwal, was visiting his family during summer vacation. He lived with his maternal uncle in Palwal for studies but was home in Govardhankunj, Maruti Kunj.

According to Dr Sarita Rani, who conducted the post-mortem at Sohna government hospital on Tuesday, up to 1.2 litres of clotted blood was found in Adesh’s stomach. “There were no external injury marks. It’s an extremely rare case. A blunt force trauma from the punch led to internal bleeding in the stomach, which caused death,” she said.

The incident took place around 8.30pm when Adesh was with four friends. Police said the accused identified as Girdhar, 22, punched him in the chest during a round of jokes. Adesh fainted on the spot. His friends alerted his family, who rushed him to a nearby private clinic. However, doctors couldn’t diagnose his condition. Over the next 90 minutes, he was taken to three private hospitals, none of which admitted him. He died en route to the Sohna government hospital.

Girdhar was arrested by 4am Tuesday. An FIR under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) was filed at Bhondsi police station based on a complaint by Adesh’s elder brother, Gaurav.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, confirmed that at least two hospitals in Bhondsi and Badshahpur refused to admit Adesh despite his critical condition. “We will alert the health department for necessary action,” he said.

A senior health official said one of these hospitals had also denied admission to Shomita Singh, a Noida techie fatally injured in April during a solo superbike ride. “Stern action will be taken for such repeated offenses,” the official added.

Girdhar works at a private firm in Bhondsi. Police continue to investigate whether the punch was intended as a prank or had more serious undertones.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025
