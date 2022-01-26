Gurugram: Woman, 2 others booked for trying to kill husband, flee with valuables

Police booked a woman and two others in Faridabad on Monday night for allegedly attempting to kill her husband and escaping with cash, jewellery and other valuables, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of January 17 and 18, following a scuffle between the woman and her husband before dinner, according to the police.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said the 45-year-old victim, a resident of NIT Faridabad, told the police that he used to get into fights with his wife regularly. On January 17, he got into an argument with his wife after returning home.

“The woman served dinner to the victim around 10pm on January 17, after which, Aggarwal started feeling dizzy after half an hour and fell asleep. When he woke up the next morning, his body was aching and had several injuries all over... His house was ransacked, and cash, jewellery and other valuables were missing. He raised an alarm and tried to find his wife, but she was not at home,” Kadiyan said.

Kadiyan also said that the man was admitted to a private hospital on January 18, and police recorded his statement on Monday evening. A case was registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (assault), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 506 (criminal intimidation), 379B (snatching with hurt) and 34 (common intention) at the NIT Faridabad police station on Monday.

Aggarwal said in his statement that his “wife mixed sedatives in his food, and covered his face with a blanket and hit him when he was in a dizzy condition”. He could also hear voices of two men, who joined the woman later and assaulted him for nearly 20 minutes. “Three of them later tried to smother me to death, but luckily I survived as I fell unconscious and they thought I was dead. They left me there and escaped with my belongings,” Aggarwal said in his police complaint.

According to the police, the woman and the other two suspects also escaped with the victim’s gold chain and ₹10,000, which was kept in his pocket.

“The victim had allegedly discovered about her illicit relationship three months ago, but pacified it, thinking everything will be fine later. He had seen her WhatsApp messages in which the other man used to write to the woman to earn quick money to pay off his debts,” Kadiyan said.

Police have launched an investigation to nab the suspects at the earliest, said the officials.