Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana adds 352 fresh Covid-19 cases, 156 from Gurugram
gurugram news

Haryana adds 352 fresh Covid-19 cases, 156 from Gurugram

Gurugram district reported 156 fresh cases while 32 infections were from Faridabad.   
So far, 10,555 people have died from the infection in Haryana.(HT file photo. Representative image)
So far, 10,555 people have died from the infection in Haryana.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Four more Covid deaths were reported in Haryana on Saturday as 325 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,81,084, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,555 people have died from the infection in the state.          

Gurugram district reported 156 fresh cases while 32 infections were from Faridabad.                  

One death each was reported from Gurugram, Panchkula, Sirsa and Palwal districts, as per the bulletin. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out