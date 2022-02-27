Haryana adds 352 fresh Covid-19 cases, 156 from Gurugram

Four more Covid deaths were reported in Haryana on Saturday as 325 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,81,084, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,555 people have died from the infection in the state.

Gurugram district reported 156 fresh cases while 32 infections were from Faridabad.

One death each was reported from Gurugram, Panchkula, Sirsa and Palwal districts, as per the bulletin.