Haryana CM Khattar launches drive to prevent drug consumption across state

A day after the Haryana government reduced the drinking age in the state from 25 years to 21 years, with the state assembly passing an amendment to the Haryana Excise Act, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in the presence of Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs, Kaushal Kishore, launched campaign ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ in a bid to stop drug consumption in the state.

Both the ministers, along with several local leaders and district administration officials, took a pledge to stop consumption of drugs and administered similar oaths to hundreds of school children during the event.

Replying to a question on why the Haryana government reduced the age of drinking to 21 years, CM Khattar said that “the step was taken to counter criminal activities and allow youths to work at liquor shops”. He said the state government passed the Bill after 16 states in the country reduced the age of drinking.

“But it does not mean that we want to encourage the youths to consume drugs... but this move will help them in getting jobs. Also, limited usage of anything is not a threat to the society, but excess of everything is,” CM Khattar said.

Following the amendment, the legal age to get a lease to manufacture, wholesale or retail sale of country liquors, and to employ a person at licenced premises to sell liquor has also been reduced to 21 years.

Union minister Kishore also urged the youths to install related banners outside their residences to declare that they and their families live a “drug-free” life.

After inaugurating one hostel at the women college in Anjanthali village, the chief minister announced to set up a sports stadium in the name of Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra covering six acres too. He also announced plans to launch a nursing course for the college.

CM Khattar said that the state government and the health department were fully prepared to deal with the increase in the number of Covid cases in the state. The treatment protocol for the new variant has been prepared for the patients, he added.

During the event, hundreds of Anganwadi workers headed towards the venue of CM Khattar’s programme in Sector 12 in Karnal for the redressal of their grievances, but they were stopped by the police. They ended the protest after submitting a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer on the same.