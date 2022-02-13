Haryana CM Khattar to inaugurate newly constructed district jail in Nuh today

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the newly-constructed district jail in Nuh on Monday.

After the inauguration event, chief minister Khattar will attend a workshop on prison security with a focus on the use of technology, which will be conducted by the director general (prison) of Tihar jail. All senior officials and jail superintendents of 19 prisons across Haryana will attend the day-long workshop at the mini secretariat in Nuh, said officials.

Another 45-minute workshop on the welfare and rehabilitation of prison inmates is also on the cards, which will be followed by training and personnel management of prison officials.

Officials said the new facility will reduce the pressure on Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail and the Faridabad jail. Incidentally, around 40 percent of the inmates in the two jails hail from Nuh, officials added.

Muhammad Akil, the director general of police (prison), said the they will also focus on health and hygiene of prison inmates, which is a challenge and a workshop has been designed for officials, so that they promote hygiene in their respective jails.

Akil said the Nuh prison was expected to start operations in 2018, but due to a host of factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the completion of the project got delayed. “Now, finally we are starting the operation and by the month of April, inmates will be shifted to the new prison,” he said.

Akil further said the new prison building is constructed over 29 acres of land and has the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 inmates. He said the new facility will be beneficial to the family members of many inmates, who were forced to travel around 50kms every week to meet them.

Presently, the Bhondsi jail has a capacity of 3,000 inmates and around 600 of them are of Nuh, said officials.

According to officials, the new building in Nuh has an administrative block, five male barracks, one female barrack, three special security enclosures of various capacities, a 30-bed hospital, a warden’s hostel, an electric sub-station along with 69 houses of various categories for the officials posted in Nuh prison, among other facilities. Besides, there will be one sewage treatment plant of 1.25million litre per day capacity.

Akil said the Nuh prison is hardly one kilometre from the mini secretariat, which will help the district officials to keep a tab on the activities inside the jail and ensure immediate assistance, if required. “The families of inmates will be benefitted and the police teams who have to take the prisoners for court hearings and medical assistance will also not have to travel long distances,” he added.

All the facilities of the newly-constructed jail were planned in-house, including one underground water tank of 500,000 litres capacity to meet any emergency and seven rainwater harvesting wells have also been constructed.

Bhondsi jail superintendent Harinder Singh said that the Nuh jail will also have its own bakery and training centres for employment of inmates, so that when they are released, they should be able to stand on their own and also take care of their families.

There are 19 jails across Haryana state and presently, the Bhondsi district jail in Gurugram has the highest capacity, said police officials.

