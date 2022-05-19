Haryana CM meets officials over Metro project, wants DPR in 15 days

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the detailed project report (DPR) for extending the Metro line from Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station and directed officials to check if the last 1.5km of the line — in Delhi — can be constructed underground.

Khattar, who chaired the review meeting at the PWD Guest House on Wednesday evening, asked officials to submit a report on the matter within the next 15 days. This direction means that the final approval for this project will have to wait further. Senior officials privy to the matter said that the Haryana government wants to construct part of the Metro line underground in order to avoid the acquisition of land owing to prohibitive costs. Also, if part of the line is constructed underground, it will reduce the length of the spur between Palam Vihar and Dwarka Sector 21, according to officials.

According to the DPR, the proposed Metro line will be 8.4km long and comprise seven elevated stations. In Haryana, the length of the line will be 4.9km, and in Delhi, it will be 3.5km. It will have interchange stations at Sector 21 in Dwarka and at Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar, where it will connect with the proposed Huda City Centre and Cyber City Metro line. The other stations proposed are Choma village, Sector 110 A, Sector 111, Sector 28 in Dwarka, IECC. All these stations will be elevated. The government said that the project will be implemented by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation.

Khattar said that the proposed extension to Dwarka will “greatly help commuters between west Delhi and Gurugram.”

The proposed Huda Metro extension, which the Union housing ministry is considmeetsering as well, will further expand the Metro network across the city, he said.

Officials of the Railway India Technical Engineering Services (RITES), who prepared the DPR presented it at the meeting, said a senior official. The detailed project report envisaged the cost of the project at ₹2,281 crore. If approved, the project will become operational in 2027, said the officials.

The operation and maintenance cost of the Metro project has been pegged at ₹65.61 crore in 2027 and ₹88.19 crore in 2031. The detailed project report said that the revenue for this route will mainly comprise fare collection and earnings from property development, advertisements, property development and parking, etc. It estimated a revenue worth ₹326 crore in 2027 and ₹447 crore for 2031.

According to experts, a system selection is done based on the analysis of the pattern and demand for intracity and intercity travel. “Once these corridors are established, a feasibility study is carried out for submitting proposals to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. Based on guidelines, if the Centre finds the proposal justified, it is cleared to be implemented as per the common mobility plan, which is agreed upon by stakeholders in different states,” said Sewa Ram, professor and head of department, transport planning, School of Planning and Architecture.

