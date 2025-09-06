Haryana CM resolves 14 grievances in Gurugram committee meeting

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed officials to resolve citizens’ grievances honestly and sensitively while respecting public sentiments. Chairing the district public relations and grievance redressal committee meeting in Gurugram, he said quick resolution of complaints is central to the government’s Antyodaya vision of reaching the last person in society, said officials, adding that out of 18 cases placed before the committee, the chief minister resolved 14 on the spot, while four were deferred to the next meeting. Saini said transparent and timely grievance redressal was key to strengthening public trust in governance.

The grievances raised ranged from poor roads and unsafe power lines to long-pending encroachments. Locals said Gurugram’s civic infrastructure has deteriorated sharply in recent years, with multiple complaints ignored at the municipal and agency levels. For many, the CM’s intervention has become their only hope of relief.

Pramod Kumar, a resident of Devat Colony, reported that a long-pending grievance had finally been addressed. For 16 years, a neighbour had illegally encroached upon half of a 24-foot-wide street, blocking access to his home. Acting on the CM’s earlier directions, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) removed the encroachment.

The Surya Vihar residents welfare association (RWA) had earlier complained of unsafe electricity poles and 30-year-old wires hanging dangerously low. Following the CM’s intervention, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) replaced old conductors, removed damaged poles, and installed new ones, drawing appreciation from the residents.

Residents of Oris Society, Sector 85, raised concerns about a 24-meter-wide road connecting their society to the Dwarka Expressway being blocked by landowners, forcing children and commuters to use unsafe routes. The CM directed officials, including the district town planner and senior town planner, to take immediate action and provide relief.

Residents of Ansal Esencia, Sector 67, also welcomed the chief minister’s intervention on the issue of pending road and infrastructure works. Saini empowered the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) with full authority to ensure timely completion of works, with support from IREO wherever required. The matter was raised by the RWA in this forum, convened under the leadership of the MCG deputy commissioner. Residents expressed gratitude to their RWA and volunteer team whose persistent efforts helped secure necessary government action.

