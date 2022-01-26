Haryana deputy CM urges labour department to reach out to industry and youth

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that he asked the labour department to ensure quicker registration of private companies on the job reservation portal, in accordance with the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act that was implemented on January 15.

The Act mandates 75% reservation to job seekers from Haryana in the private sector.Firms are supposed to register themselves on the portal, and upload data and share detailed data pertaining to employees who earn upto ₹30,000 per month, including their qualifications, domicile and other background information. Industries and private firms have three months to register with the labour department portal.

Chautala also urged officials of the labour department to ensure that 1,000 companies register on the portal by the end of January. He said 11 companies had registered themselves on the portal until now.

Chautala, who was in Hisar to review an airport project, said that he has also directed the department to make changes in the reservation portal so that smaller firms, limited liability partnerships, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other organisations are also able to register smoothly.

On Monday, the deputy chief minister held a review meeting with the labour department and asked officials to reach out to job-seekers and industry insiders to ensure greater participation of stakeholders.

“I have asked the labour department to ensure that changes are made in the portal so that firms such as limited liability partnerships, NGOs and others can upload their data. Also, the department has been asked to reach out to industries and ensure faster registration and sharing of data,” said Chautala. He said that all efforts are being made for the smooth implementation of the job reservation policy.

During Monday’s meeting the deputy chief minister also discussed the implementation of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020. The Act was passed by the state assembly on March 2, 2021 and was approved by the governor. On November 6, it was notified by the state labour department and came into force from January 15, 2022.

Chautala asked officials to set up yearly targets to provide jobs to locals. He also asked the labour department to carry out awareness campaigns regarding local job reservations and to hold seminars in each district next month. “Such moves will help remove apprehensions about the Act,” he said.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, additional chief secretary of the Haryana labour department, said that proposed changes are already being made in order to ensure faster registration of companies. “We will also be carrying out a skill gap analysis of the youth and hold seminars with the industry and youth in different districts to ensure that the Act is implemented smoothly,” he said.

Vundru also said that 25,000 persons registered on the portal till Tuesday evening since it was launched on January 15.

Industry associations, however, have been opposing the job reservation in a court of law.

JN Mangla, president, Gurgaon Industrial Association said that most of the firms in the city are waiting for the court hearing on February 2 and thereafter will adopt a future course of action.

