Haryana DGP orders aggressive pursuit of 312 absconding gangsters in crackdown

Haryana director general of police OP Singh has directed district police chiefs to intensify action against 312 absconding gangsters and hardened criminals who remain untraceable despite the state’s large-scale crackdown under Operation Trackdown. In an official communication issued on Sunday, Singh asked districts to get “Look Out Circulars” issued and obtain passport details of fugitives to prevent them from fleeing the country. DGP OP Singh told police to seek inter state coordination, share photos and begin proclaimed offender proceedings to speed up arrests. (PTI)

The fresh directive follows Haryana Police arresting 3,066 wanted and notorious criminals between November 5 and 27 under the special statewide operation, officials said. Singh also instructed officers to invoke strict provisions, including the Gunda Act, to curb habitual offenders, which he said has provided “major relief” to the public.

In an internal note addressed to station house officers (SHOs), deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), superintendents of police (SPs), deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), range officers, special task force (STF), and enforcement and unit heads of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNBC), the DGP asked field units to immediately track down the remaining absconders. He instructed districts to share lists of fugitives with neighbouring states, circulate photographs, seek public assistance, and start the process of declaring them proclaimed offenders.

“If anyone shows their claws again, get their bail cancelled and send them back to jail,” Singh wrote, directing SHOs to verify bail conditions of released offenders and monitor those visiting inmates. The DGP also ordered the revocation of passports of major criminals, citing international crime links, and asked units to crack down on illegal weapons by identifying those involved in arms manufacturing and black market cartridge sales.

Calling illegal wealth the economic backbone of gangs, he ordered swift attachment of properties worth crores and demolition of unlawful encroachments after due process. Singh also announced Operation Hotspot Domination to target drug dens, gambling hubs and hangouts of antisocial elements, along with improving lighting in dark stretches and linking homeless individuals to welfare schemes. The directives mark an aggressive second phase of Haryana’s anti-gangster strategy, officials added.