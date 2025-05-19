Chandigarh, Film cities will come up in Gurugram and Pinjore in Haryana's Panchkula district, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday said. Haryana: Film cities to come up in Pinjore, Gurugram

He said that the Haryana government has decided to establish film cities in the state in two phases.

In the first phase, a Film City is being developed on 100 acres of land in Pinjore, for which land has already been finalized, and the process of appointing a consultant is underway, he said.

In the second phase, a Film City will be set up in Gurugram, where the land identification process is currently in progress, the CM added.

Additionally, discussions are being held with Prasar Bharati to begin broadcasting Haryanvi films on Doordarshan once a week, Saini said.

Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts will be entrusted with the responsibility of starting film-making courses in every university in Haryana, he said.

Moreover, in collaboration with the Education Department, SUPVA will also work toward introducing theatre education in every school, Saini said at an event here.

According to an official statement, in a move to promote film production in the state and preserve Haryana's rich folk culture, the Haryana Government on Monday provided incentives to six filmmakers under the Haryana Film Policy.

CM Saini gave the incentive to the six filmmakers at the event here, it said.

Saini gave a draft of ₹2 crore each to four films selected by the Governing Council, which is headed by renowned actress Mita Vashisht. In 2023, Mita Vashisht had assumed charge as chairperson of the governing council established to oversee the implementation of the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy.

The official statement said these films include Chhalaang, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi, and Fuffad Ji. Besides this, the film Dada Lakhmi Chand received an incentive of ₹1 crore, and the movie 1600 Meter was given ₹50.70 lakh as incentive.

Mita Vashisht, actors Yashpal Sharma, Ammy Virk, Preeti Sapru, and many other artists, filmmakers, and people associated with the film industry graced the event.

CM Saini stated that many films have already been produced in Haryana and have been well appreciated by the public. This prompted the government to launch a clear and visionary film policy for the first time.

The aim is to preserve the state's rich folk culture and promote it through the medium of cinema. With single-window shooting permissions and subsidy incentives under this policy, Haryana is carving a niche for itself in the film industry, just like in other sectors, he said.

This will not only harness the creative potential of Haryana's youth but has also begun to attract several filmmakers to the state for their ventures. The government is determined to transform Haryana into India's next film hub, the chief minister said.

He emphasised that cinema is the most impactful medium for the younger generation, making it essential to ensure access to quality films.

The CM said that Haryana is distinguished by its cultural richness, natural beauty, valorous traditions, and proud way of life.

Haryana's culture is not only vibrant and its folk arts diverse, but its brave soldiers and athletes have brought glory to the state on the global stage.

As a result, Bollywood producers and directors have increasingly found Haryanvi backdrops and storylines compelling, he said.

He further said that the land of Haryana has given birth to many great artists who have excelled in cinema, acting, and various other fields.

Saini emphasised that while the government's goal is to promote Haryanvi films and culture, it also aims to position the state as an attractive destination for film production, not just for Bollywood, but for Hollywood and filmmakers around the world. Beyond filmmaking, Haryana also seeks to become a distinguished brand in film editing, he said.

He said that the process for granting shooting permissions in the state has been made entirely online and transparent. Through this portal, film producers from any part of the world can obtain online approval for shooting in Haryana without needing to visit any office physically, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mita Vashisht, said that making a film requires more than just a story, it demands knowledge of a region's attire, culture, and lifestyle.

The more we study our culture, the more deeply we can leave an imprint of Haryana's stories in cinema, she said.

To promote Haryanvi films, she urged that single-screen theatres be reopened in both cities and villages so these films can find audiences and help in promoting Haryanvi culture.

She also said that the more we connect with our Haryanvi roots, the more global our identity becomes, meaning that, if we truly internalize our culture and way of life, we can establish a strong Haryanvi identity on the international stage.

