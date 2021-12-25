Haryana govt imposes night curfew, restrictions on large gatherings as Covid-19 cases rise

The Haryana government on Friday issued a fresh ‘Mahamari Surakshit’ alert across the state, thereby imposing restrictions on the movement of people from 11pm to 5am, said officials.

The government has put curbs on the number of people gathering at social functions, and made double vaccination mandatory to enter public places from January 1 next year.

According to the directions issued by Sanjeev Kaushal, chief secretary of Haryana, indoor and outdoor gatherings will be allowed up to 50% of the hall or area capacity, with a ceiling of maximum 200 or 300 people, respectively, subject to strict observance of Covid-appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing. It also directed organisers to ensure that only vaccinated persons can attend the events.

The government has also directed that all the public offices and facilities, only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter from January 1, 2022.

The directions were issued after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a Covid review meeting in Chandigarh on Friday.

Khattar said that in view of the possibility of increasing Omicron cases in the state, for the safety of the people, from January 1, 2022, both doses of vaccination have been made mandatory for entry in all institutions related to the public sector. Gatherings of more than 200 people in public places, other programmes and movement of the public from 11pm to 5am is also not allowed.

Gurugram reported 48 Covid-19 cases on Friday.

According to the order issued by chief secretary Kaushal, “Keeping in view the emergence of the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ and the persistent rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22(2) (h)of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in my capacity as chairperson, state executive committee, I hereby impose the guidelines of Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana from 25.12.2021 (05:00am onwards) to 05.01.2022 (till 05:00am) in the state of Haryana.”

