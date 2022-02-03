Haryana govt to promote homestays around Ramsar sites, says CM Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that the state government will put together an ecotourism policy focusing on homestays to promote tourism in villages around the two Ramsar sites of Haryana--Sultanpur National Park and the Bhindawas wetland.

The chief minister was speaking at an event at Sultanpur National Park on the occasion of World Wetlands Day. He said that every year, around 50,000 birds come to Sultanpur and over 40,000 come to Bhindawas.

“Haryana hosts thousands of migratory birds from across the world every year, especially in Sultanpur and Bhindawas. Many tourists, both national and international, come here to see these migratory birds. We are working to develop a homestay policy to promote ecotourism in this region, which will aid economic development. This way, tourists will also be able to experience Haryanvi culture,” said Khattar.

The chief minister, however, did not mention a timeline by when the policy will be implemented.

He said that recently, the state government had started a homestay policy for Tikkartal, Morni Hills in Panchkula district, and the homestay policy for villages around these two lakes will be put together on the same pattern.

The chief minister also said that the state government is working to rejuvenate ponds in Haryana to help recharge groundwater. There are around 18,000 ponds in the state, of which the state government aims to rejuvenate 4,500 within the next two years.

Khattar also apprised union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, who visited Sultanpur National Park on Wednesday, about the problem of waterlogging in the Najafgarh region, and suggested that a drain be dug for proper drainage of water.

“The environment ministry has constituted a committee, which includes representatives from both the Haryana and Delhi governments. The committee will find a solution to problems of waterlogging in the next six months,” said Yadav.