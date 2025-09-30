Haryana launches paperless registry, chatbot and digital court monitoring

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday launched four new digital initiatives of the Revenue Department, including paperless registry, paperless demarcation, a WhatsApp chatbot, and a revenue court monitoring system. The reforms include online land demarcation, a WhatsApp chatbot, and case tracking, letting people access services from home without repeated office visits. (HT Photo)

The launch, conducted virtually from Babain tehsil in Kurukshetra, marked the beginning of live operations of these services across all districts in the state. Officials said that the chatbot will be accessible via texting “hi” or “hello” to +91 9593300009.

In Gurugram, cabinet minister Rao Inderjit Singh attended the district-level programme as chief guest. Calling the reforms “a milestone for digital Haryana,” he said the initiatives will eliminate the need for citizens to stand in long queues at government offices or make repeated visits for revenue-related work. “People can now apply for registry and land demarcation from the comfort of their homes using their mobile phones or computers. This system will make the entire process faster, transparent, and more accountable,” Singh added.

The minister also highlighted that the new revenue court monitoring system will allow litigants to track the status of their cases directly on their mobile phones, reducing the need for physical visits. “This digital step ensures accountability of officials while making services more citizen-friendly,” Singh added.

Singh described the digital reforms as particularly beneficial for farmers, who will no longer need to make multiple trips to government offices. “This initiative will save time, reduce harassment, and ease access to government services,” he said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said the launch would help curb corruption and bring more transparency in administrative processes. “This is an important step towards making Haryana a modern, smart state. Citizens must make full use of these digital platforms,” he added.

Officials said the move is expected to drastically cut delays, improve service delivery, and strengthen citizen trust in governance.