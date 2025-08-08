Chandigarh, Haryana's Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry on Friday said a water drainage master plan will be prepared to find a permanent solution to the problem of rainwater drainage. Haryana Minister announces water drainage master plan to tackle waterlogging

She stated that the master plan will provide a long-term remedy to areas in the district affected by waterlogging.

Choudhry visited waterlogged areas of villages Dang Khurd, Dang Kalan, Sagwan, Biran, and Bapora in the Tosham area of Bhiwani district on Friday and directed officers to resolve the problem at the earliest.

She said the problem related to waterlogging will be permanently resolved.

She added that the government is continuously working for the progress of the state and, in the same spirit, new milestones of development are being achieved in the Tosham Assembly constituency as well.

The minister said various development-oriented projects worth crores of rupees are underway in the villages of the region.

She assured that there would be no shortfall in development work and directed officers to ensure the use of quality materials in construction.

During her visit, she listened to the problems of the villagers and issued directions to the concerned department officers for their resolution.

She directed Public Health Engineering Department officers to supply clean drinking water through tankers to villages facing water scarcity.

Many villagers informed Choudhry that due to heavy rains recently, their crops had been damaged, and the outer settlements of Dang Kalan and Sagwan villages were also affected by waterlogging. They requested an immediate solution.

After hearing the issue, the Minister directed officers to resolve it promptly.

She also issued directions to address the rainwater problem at the government school in Biran village.

The minister said the canals and minor structures constructed across the state during the tenure of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal are being renovated.

She directed the Public Health Engineering Department officers to ensure that no village in the constituency faces drinking water scarcity.

Shruti Choudhry is late Bansi Lal's granddaughter.

She said that the government is working with the spirit of 'Antyodaya' for the welfare of every section of society.

Eligible and needy families are being provided benefits of government schemes at their doorsteps, she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.