Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana posts another big jump in coronavirus cases, Gurugram worst hit
gurugram news

Haryana posts another big jump in coronavirus cases, Gurugram worst hit

Gurugram has reported 2,338 new Covid infections, hiking the state tally to 7,94,151 cases. 
Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.42 per cent, the bulletin said.(PTI)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 02:58 PM IST
PTI | , Chandigarh

Haryana reported another major increase in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, registering 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from Gurugram district alone, according to an official bulletin.

With no new fatality, the cumulative death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,072, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The state also reported 13 fresh cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the tally of such infections in the state rose to 136, out of which 25 are active while the rest have been discharged.

The total Covid case count in the state rose to 7,94,151.

In addition to the worst-hit Gurugram, Faridabad (878), Sonipat (146), Panchkula (418),  Ambala (420), Karnal (181) and Rohtak (158) districts also registered a spike in Covid cases.

The total active cases in the state was 18,298 while the overall recoveries were 7,65,758.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.42 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, in view of a spike in cases during the past nearly fortnight, Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday urged the people to strictly follow all Covid-related guidelines including wearing of masks and following social distancing norms.

RELATED STORIES

"No mask no service" policy will be strictly followed in the state, he said.

He also said the state's second genome sequencing laboratory will be set up in Panchkula, with another one having come up in Rohtak recently. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 gurugram covid 19 tracker
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP