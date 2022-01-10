Haryana posts another big jump in coronavirus cases, Gurugram worst hit

Haryana reported another major increase in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, registering 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from Gurugram district alone, according to an official bulletin.

With no new fatality, the cumulative death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,072, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The state also reported 13 fresh cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the tally of such infections in the state rose to 136, out of which 25 are active while the rest have been discharged.

The total Covid case count in the state rose to 7,94,151.

In addition to the worst-hit Gurugram, Faridabad (878), Sonipat (146), Panchkula (418), Ambala (420), Karnal (181) and Rohtak (158) districts also registered a spike in Covid cases.

The total active cases in the state was 18,298 while the overall recoveries were 7,65,758.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.42 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, in view of a spike in cases during the past nearly fortnight, Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday urged the people to strictly follow all Covid-related guidelines including wearing of masks and following social distancing norms.

"No mask no service" policy will be strictly followed in the state, he said.

He also said the state's second genome sequencing laboratory will be set up in Panchkula, with another one having come up in Rohtak recently.