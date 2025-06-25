Chandigarh, The Haryana government will revamp all registration offices, modelling them after Passport Seva Kendras to strengthen service delivery and boost transparency, a senior official said on Wednesday. Haryana to modernise registration offices on lines of Passport Seva Kendras

Financial Commissioner of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Sumita Misra, said the initiative underscores Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's commitment to simplify property transactions for citizens.

She said the initiative will be rolled out in a phased manner, starting with high-density and high-transaction districts such as Panchkula, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

She said the transformation is not limited to infrastructure improvements but is part of a broader plan to strengthen service delivery, boost transparency, and increase accountability within the revenue administration.

Misra said this new model will include citizen-centric features such as online slot booking, well-equipped waiting areas, real-time digital display systems, and dedicated helpdesks. Signage and information will be made available in local languages to further assist citizens.

To address persistent issues of slow server response during registration activities, particularly at sub-divisional and tehsil levels, Misra directed the establishment of two state-level Revenue Data Centres.

She directed officers to float tenders for the same within the next 10 days.

While reviewing the Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project, Misra instructed officers to complete the 'Tatima' updation across all districts by the end of August, stressing that this exercise is crucial for accurate land demarcation and for facilitating faster and dispute-free registrations.

The Tatima Updation Project focuses on the detailed sketching and mapping of land parcels, which is a crucial step toward achieving transparent and accurate land records.

These steps are part of the state's broader vision to promote digital governance, improve citizen services, and ensure a corruption-free and transparent property registration system, Misra said.

She apprised that till date, 418 out of 440 pilot villages across 22 districts have successfully completed their Tatima updation.

