Haryana wildlife census set to resume next month

Haryana’s wildlife census, which was halted due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, will finally resume in March, officials of the state wildlife department said Thursday.

“We have started training our staff in in Gurugram, Hisar, Rohtak and Panchkula. The wildlife census will start next month. The estimation process was scheduled to start in April last year, but was stopped due to the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jagdish Chander, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and chief wildlife warden, Haryana.

Around 100 camera traps in the forest areas of Gurugram, Kalesar and Morni Hills will be set up for the census, covering 38 beats in the Aravalli forests and 59 beats in the Shivalik, said officials of the wildlife department, adding that forests are divided into different areas called beats.

Officials said the census will focus on the distribution of major mammalian carnivores and prey populations inside protected areas to help the wildlife department envisage better strategies while managing the man-animal conflict. The census will also help assess the distribution of nilgai and Rhesus macaques (monkey) in a human-dominated landscape outside the protected areas.

The forest department, with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, was scheduled to set up camera traps for the survey of large mammals between May 1 and June 30, last year. But the work was halted after around 25 officials from the department tested positive for Covid-19.

Ahead of the wildlife census last year, the department had conducted a monkey survey in urban areas and found 6,000 of them across the state.