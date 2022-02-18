HC likely to give a favourable judgment in job quota case, say industrial bodies

After the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the stay on a Haryana law requiring private employers to reserve 75% of some jobs for the state’s residents, industrial associations in Gurugram said they hoped the Punjab and Haryana high court, which will decide on the validity of the law within a month, will pronounce a more favourable judgment.

The top court also held that no coercive action shall be taken against employers for not complying with the law till the matter is heard by the high court. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act came into force on January 15 and requires employers to register with the state government for providing 75% reservation in jobs with monthly salaries up to ₹30,000 for 10 years. However, several industry associations filed a bunch of petitions challenging the law, saying they were worried about the local reservations affecting industries’ productivity by reducing trained manpower.

On February 3, the Punjab and Haryana high court ordered a stay on the law as an interim measure and posted the matter for further arguments in April. Haryana defended its law, citing a lack of employment opportunities for local residents, and challenged the high court order claiming no reasons were provided to stay the law under which 38,000 people have registered for employment.

The high court had stayed the law after questioning whether any state can restrict employment on the basis of domicile.

Industrial associations said they would work with the government while they awaited the high court’s judgment.

JN Mangla, president of the Gurugram Industrial Association (GIA), which was the first to file a petition in the high court, said, “The Supreme Court has directed that this matter be decided in one month without any coercive action against the petitioners. We are already working with the state government regarding the law and changes that can be made. We are also submitting our suggestions to the government.”

Industrial associations also said the government had assured them that their work would not be affected while the matter was sub-judice.

Parveen Yadav, president of Gurgaon Udyog Association, said, “The Supreme Court has set aside the stay, but whether the law stays will only be known after the high court judgment in four weeks. If the judgment is not in favour of the industry, then we will approach the apex court. While the high court hears the matter, the government has assured us our work will not get affected.”

Manmohan Gaind, vice-president, Manesar Industries Welfare Association, also a petitioner in the case, agreed that the Supreme Court order was not a setback and they would wait for the high court’s judgement.

“The Supreme Court order is not a setback for the industry, we welcome this decision. We will follow whatever the high court decides,” said Gaind.

After the top court’s judgment on Thursday, deputy chief minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala, who has been championing the law, tweeted that the judgment was a win for the state of Haryana.

“We have again won the fight for the rights of the youth of Haryana in the case of ‘75% Jobs for Locals’. Giving a big decision, the Honorable Supreme Court has removed the stay on the law. I assure everyone that this law is in the interest of everyone and it should not be obstructed due to political intentions,” he said.