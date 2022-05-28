Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Head constable kills self in Faridabad
gurugram news

Head constable kills self in Faridabad

Gurugram: A 35-year-old head constable of Haryana Police was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in the Police Lines area of Faridabad on Thursday, said police
HT Image
Published on May 28, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: A 35-year-old head constable of Haryana Police was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in the Police Lines area of Faridabad on Thursday, said police.

Tilak Raj was posted at the BPTP police station in Faridabad for the last 15 days and was allegedly depressed due to domestic issues, police added.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday evening when he was alone at his house and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. He had returned from BPTP police station a few minutes before he hanged himself, said police.

Arjun Dhundhara, station house officer (SHO) of BPTP police station, said that the head constable took the extreme step after a tiff with his family members. “He was disturbed for the last few days and we are suspecting some domestic issues,” he said.

The deceased policeman left behind his wife and two children, aged 4 and 8 years, said police.

RELATED STORIES

Police said his body was handed over to the family members on Friday and the cremation was held in Palwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP