Head constable kills self in Faridabad

Gurugram: A 35-year-old head constable of Haryana Police was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in the Police Lines area of Faridabad on Thursday, said police.

Tilak Raj was posted at the BPTP police station in Faridabad for the last 15 days and was allegedly depressed due to domestic issues, police added.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday evening when he was alone at his house and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. He had returned from BPTP police station a few minutes before he hanged himself, said police.

Arjun Dhundhara, station house officer (SHO) of BPTP police station, said that the head constable took the extreme step after a tiff with his family members. “He was disturbed for the last few days and we are suspecting some domestic issues,” he said.

The deceased policeman left behind his wife and two children, aged 4 and 8 years, said police.

Police said his body was handed over to the family members on Friday and the cremation was held in Palwal.