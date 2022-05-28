Head constable kills self in Faridabad
Gurugram: A 35-year-old head constable of Haryana Police was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in the Police Lines area of Faridabad on Thursday, said police.
Tilak Raj was posted at the BPTP police station in Faridabad for the last 15 days and was allegedly depressed due to domestic issues, police added.
Police said the incident took place on Thursday evening when he was alone at his house and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. He had returned from BPTP police station a few minutes before he hanged himself, said police.
Arjun Dhundhara, station house officer (SHO) of BPTP police station, said that the head constable took the extreme step after a tiff with his family members. “He was disturbed for the last few days and we are suspecting some domestic issues,” he said.
The deceased policeman left behind his wife and two children, aged 4 and 8 years, said police.
Police said his body was handed over to the family members on Friday and the cremation was held in Palwal.
-
CAs hold ‘puja’ stir outside GST office
Gurugram: A group of chartered accountants (CAs), led by members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, conducted a 'havan' ceremony outside the Sector 32 CGST office on Friday. This was in protest to catch the “real culprits” in a case, where two Gurugram-based CAs were arrested a week ago for allegedly issuing audited statements of fake companies to claim input credit tax to the tune of ₹15 crore.
-
Waterlogging: GMDA, civic agencies to focus on Narsinghpur, cleaning and connecting drains
Gurugam: The Gurugam Metropolitan Development Authority on Friday asked the National Highways Authority of India to prepare a proposal to connect the Narsinghpur drain to the Southern Peripheral Road drain before the next monsoon. The GMDA also asked the highways authority to ensure the proper functioning of water pumps at Narsinghpur and other locations along the highway to ensure there is no water logging during the monsoon.
-
MCM recovers 10 acre land on National Highway
Gururgam: The enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday demolished illegal structures on a total of 10 acres of land across the Delhi-Jaipur highway, said the officials. RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) and also MCM's joint commissioner II, said that the violators had leased the land from the local panchayat, which expired, and despite several notices being issued to them, the shop owners did not vacate the area.
-
‘Those falsely implicating…’ Maha min on ex-NCB head's role in Aryan Khan case
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. On Friday, a special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 of the accused, while keeping out the names of Aryan and a few others.
-
Sai Aaina housing project: Will deliver flats by 2023, assures DTCP
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday assured the homebuyers of Sai Aaina housing project at Sector 68, being developed by Mahira Infratech, that construction work at the site will start soon and the project will be delivered by August, 2023. The department also asked the buyers to form a 10-member committee, which can coordinate with DTCP officials and inform the remaining buyers.
