Health department to step up vaccination campaign in Gurugram schools: Officials

The district administration has decided to issue certificates of appreciation to schools and organisations who achieve 100% Covid-19 vaccination of students and employees in order to encourage the ongoing immunisation drive.

The health department has also decided to conduct mop-up rounds for students who have not yet taken the vaccine, along with tracing them through door-to-door vaccination drives.

Officials announced the decision after a meeting of the district task force on Friday and said that vaccination certificates would encourage parents to send their children to school, knowing that everyone is vaccinated.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “We have to involve schools of the district to achieve maximum vaccination among children. Schools that will achieve 100% vaccination of all the children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, will be honoured with a certificate. We are also conducting mop-up rounds in all schools to vaccinate every eligible child along with tracing children through door-to-door vaccination programmes.”

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said that by giving appreciation certificates to schools, a new and healthy competition can be achieved. “At the same time, parents will also be able to ensure that all children in the age-group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated in the school where their child is studying. The health department in the district has taken various decisions about the ongoing vaccination campaigns, which have been appreciated and adopted at the national level too. We are continuously working to spread awareness about Covid-19 vaccination,” he said.

According to the health department, over 135,900 children in the 15-18 age group are eligible for vaccination in the district, of which over 110,000 children have been given the first dose and over 40,000 had received the second dose till Thursday. On Friday, 3226 children were vaccinated in the district, of which 349 received their first dose and 2,877 received their second dose.

Officials also said that the Covid-19 recovery rate in the district stands at 99.08%, which is also the highest in the state.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “Covid-19 cases have been reducing in the district and the recovery rate has increased to 99.08%. The district administration is also sharing necessary information with the people regarding prevention of Covid-19 infection on a regular basis. We are continuously working to identify Covid-19 positive patients and monitor their health status. We urge people to not lower their guards and follow all safety protocols.”

On Friday, Gurugram reported 277 fresh Covid-19 cases, while 309 people recovered. The district has 1,352 active cases, of which 25 are hospitalised and the rest are under home isolation. The district reported a positivity rate of 4.76% on Friday