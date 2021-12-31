Hindu group disrupting Christmas event in Pataudi was ‘unfortunate’: Haryana CM

Days after a Christmas congregation at a primary school in Pataudi in Haryana’s Gurugram was disrupted by a Hindu group, claiming that the gathering was an attempt at religious conversion, state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the “unfortunate’’ incident should not have happened.

When asked about the Christmas event disruption and the ongoing namaz row in Gurugram, and the impact of all these on the image of the state, at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, Khattar said, “The unfortunate incident should not have happened. If people have problems with an event, they should talk about it and resolve the issue.’’

The chief minister was addressing a press conference at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

On Saturday (December 25), the group, ‘Dharam Jagriti Mission’, disrupted the event organised at the school to celebrate Christmas, said residents on condition of anonymity. A video shared on social media showed some people chanting Jai Shri Ram at the Christmas event, as a man snatched the microphone from a woman singing a devotional song.

RP Pandey, president of Dharam Jagriti Mission, had said, “Some women had reached out to residents and invited them for the Christmas programme. Through songs and prayer, they promote their religion and pollute the minds of children about sanatan dharma.” He alleged that the programme was an “attempt to lure the poor and convert them to Christianity”.

The event was organised in his “personal capacity” by a local resident, who is a member of the ‘House of Hope’, the pastor of the organisation said, asking not to be named. “We were present when this unfortunate incident took place. They started shouting slogans and stopped the event... We are not going to file any complaint,” the pastor said, also requesting that the name of the school is not revealed.

Police have made no arrests yet, saying no complaint was made. “Police have not received any complaint from any group,” said inspector Shailender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Pataudi police station.

The local administration is yet to respond to the matter.

The incident came on the heels of regular disruption of Friday prayers by Muslims by Hindu groups in Gurugram.

Hindu right-wing groups have been protesting against Friday namaz in open public spaces in Gurugram for the last three years. In 2018, the administration designated 37 sites for Muslims. However, in November, the number of sites was cut down to 20 after members of the right-wing groups and locals continued to protest and disrupt prayers. Muslims, however, have maintained that they were forced to use public spaces because of the inadequate number of mosques in the city.