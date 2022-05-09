Hindu organisations hold mahapanchayat in Nuh against cattle smuggling and slaughter
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and Gau Raksha Dal organised a mahapanchayat at Sangel Gaushala in Ujina, a Hindu-majority village located on the Hodal-Nuh road, 11 km away from Nuh on Sunday.
Hundreds of gau rakshaks gathered at the event and sought a resolution to the ‘menace of cow slaughter’.
In a charter with demands handed over to Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, the mahapanchayat asked that properties of cattle smugglers be attached and auctioned. The proceeds from these auctions, according to them, should then be used to fund gaushalas in Nuh. They further demanded that all cattle smugglers be tried at fast-track Gau Raksha courts and punished, after retrieving their records.
The gau rakshaks also insisted to quash FIRs against them and asked to be issued arms licences to protect cows. The group called for the arrest of who, according to them, have been supporting cow slaughter.
“We have had enough of this nuisance. It’s high time the government proves its commitment to ending cow slaughter. Cattle smugglers need to die with an iron fist,” said Yashwant Shekhawat, secretary, VHP.
In response to being presented with the charter of demands, Sanjay Singh said that cow slaughter is a crime, and the government does not support it. He assured the group that he will communicate the mahapanchayat’s sentiments to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
A group led by Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, legal advisor to the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti (SHSS), an umbrella organisation of Hindu bodies leading protests opposing offering namaz in open spaces, also participated in the mahapanchayat.
“We have given an ultimatum of one month to cancel all the cases registered against Hindus who are trying to stop cow slaughter,” Bharadwaj said.
Police officials informed that participating Hindu groups had formed a WhatsApp group and requested people to join in large numbers in a show of strength.
The mahapanchayat follows two incidents that took place on April 23 and 24. Cow vigilantes and Bajrang Dal members entered Sheikhpur and Rawli villages shouting, “Jai Shree Ram”, fired gun shots and allegedly abducted three individuals accused of cow slaughter.
The three were later allegedly booked by Nuh police under sections 13 (1) and 13 (3) of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 and arrested for alleged cattle smuggling.
Nuh deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said that the organisers were granted permission on Saturday to organise the mahapanchayat. “The law-and-order situation was not disturbed and the mahapanchayat was held peacefully,” he said.
Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that they have not received any complaint regarding the event so far.
-
Now, LU teachers to spread awareness about govt schemes in villages
The University of Lucknow has started a special campaign to spread awareness about various welfare schemes of the government along with education facilities in rural areas of the state. The university is taking this initiative while drawing inspiration from the appeal made by governor and the chancellor of University of Lucknow, Anandiben Patel, wherein she suggested the teachers to reach out to the rural pockets and spread awareness among villagers about various government schemes.
-
Case seeking daily worship at Shringar Gauri Sthal will not be withdrawn: Four petitioners
Four of the five women petitioners in the case seeking daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi on Sunday said they would not withdraw the case. They made their stand clear after Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Vishen, whose organisation had backed the original plea by the five women, on Sunday morning said the case would be withdrawn on Monday.
-
FIR against Sudarshan News channel director in Jodhpur for ‘misleading tweet’
The Jodhpur Police on Sunday booked Sudarshan News channel director Ramdas Chavhanke for a “misleading” tweet that the police concluded could disturb communal harmony. The Jodhpur Police announced on Sunday on Twitter that action has been taken against Ramdas Chavhanke for a viral post that he had put out and asked people not to circulate any photos or videos that raise communal tension. The case has been registered at Udai Mandir police station, police said.
-
50-year-old mistaken for his son, killed in Shirur; teenager held
A 19-year-old was arrested by Pune rural police for killing a 50-year-old man while a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere was asleep at his residence in Shirur after mistaking him for his son. The incident took place on Friday (May 6) morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere. Thevurkar was identified as Nikhil Thevurkar, according to the police. Thevurkar as well as Dhere's son, Utkarsh Dhere have a criminal record of body offences.
-
Process to hand over land at Salim Ali Park yet to begin
PUNE Three months after Maharashtra's minister of environment and tourism Aaditya Thackeray asked for land to be acquired by the forest department at the Salim Ali Biodiversity Park, the process is yet to commence. One part of the land is under a private dispute. “The activists are demanding both the areas to be handed over to the forest department for the preservation of biodiversity but no decision has been taken yet on the issue,” said Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner (estate) at PMC, who coordinates the issue.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics