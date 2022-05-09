Hindu organisations hold mahapanchayat in Nuh against cattle smuggling and slaughter

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and Gau Raksha Dal organised a mahapanchayat at Sangel Gaushala in Ujina, a Hindu-majority village located on the Hodal-Nuh road, 11 km away from Nuh on Sunday.

Hundreds of gau rakshaks gathered at the event and sought a resolution to the ‘menace of cow slaughter’.

In a charter with demands handed over to Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, the mahapanchayat asked that properties of cattle smugglers be attached and auctioned. The proceeds from these auctions, according to them, should then be used to fund gaushalas in Nuh. They further demanded that all cattle smugglers be tried at fast-track Gau Raksha courts and punished, after retrieving their records.

The gau rakshaks also insisted to quash FIRs against them and asked to be issued arms licences to protect cows. The group called for the arrest of who, according to them, have been supporting cow slaughter.

“We have had enough of this nuisance. It’s high time the government proves its commitment to ending cow slaughter. Cattle smugglers need to die with an iron fist,” said Yashwant Shekhawat, secretary, VHP.

In response to being presented with the charter of demands, Sanjay Singh said that cow slaughter is a crime, and the government does not support it. He assured the group that he will communicate the mahapanchayat’s sentiments to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

A group led by Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, legal advisor to the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti (SHSS), an umbrella organisation of Hindu bodies leading protests opposing offering namaz in open spaces, also participated in the mahapanchayat.

“We have given an ultimatum of one month to cancel all the cases registered against Hindus who are trying to stop cow slaughter,” Bharadwaj said.

Police officials informed that participating Hindu groups had formed a WhatsApp group and requested people to join in large numbers in a show of strength.

The mahapanchayat follows two incidents that took place on April 23 and 24. Cow vigilantes and Bajrang Dal members entered Sheikhpur and Rawli villages shouting, “Jai Shree Ram”, fired gun shots and allegedly abducted three individuals accused of cow slaughter.

The three were later allegedly booked by Nuh police under sections 13 (1) and 13 (3) of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 and arrested for alleged cattle smuggling.

Nuh deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said that the organisers were granted permission on Saturday to organise the mahapanchayat. “The law-and-order situation was not disturbed and the mahapanchayat was held peacefully,” he said.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that they have not received any complaint regarding the event so far.

