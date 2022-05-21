House of former army officer in Sushant Lok area robbed of valuables worth 5L

Four days after a group of unidentified men broke into a flat on the first floor of a building in Block-C of Sushant Lok and fled with valuables worth ₹15 lakh, the house of a former army officer in the same locality was ransacked on Friday evening and the suspects fled with gold and diamond jewellery to the tune of at least ₹5 lakh, said police on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer, who did not wish to be named, lives on the first floor of a five-storey building in Block C of Sushant Lok area. The officer said the thieves cut a grill fixed on the backside of their house and broke the lock of a sliding door to gain entry.

“They had switched off all the lights and electrical appliances. We suspect the theft took place between 7pm and 8pm on Friday, when there was power cut in the locality due to a storm,” said the officer, who along with his wife, had left for office in the morning.

“The theft came to light when my wife returned home around 9pm and found everything ransacked,” said the officer adding valuables to the tune of ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh were stolen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR against unidentified suspects under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (lurking house trespass or house breaking) of the IPC at Sushant Lok police station on Saturday.

“When the police team came home for investigation on Saturday, they said that the modus operandi of the theft is very similar to one which had taken place on Tuesday night,” said the officer suspecting that someone may have kept an eye on their movement.

Poonam Kumari, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, said police suspect the same gang is involved both the thefts. “They are targeting those houses which have no CCTV cameras. We are looking for clues to arrest the suspects,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, a group of unidentified men broke into a flat in the same locality by gaining entry into the house from the backside. The residents of the flat had gone to meet their relatives, who stay in the same locality, for one -and-half-hours when the theft took place, said police.