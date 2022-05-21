House of former army officer in Sushant Lok area robbed of valuables worth ₹5L
Four days after a group of unidentified men broke into a flat on the first floor of a building in Block-C of Sushant Lok and fled with valuables worth ₹15 lakh, the house of a former army officer in the same locality was ransacked on Friday evening and the suspects fled with gold and diamond jewellery to the tune of at least ₹5 lakh, said police on Saturday.
The officer, who did not wish to be named, lives on the first floor of a five-storey building in Block C of Sushant Lok area. The officer said the thieves cut a grill fixed on the backside of their house and broke the lock of a sliding door to gain entry.
“They had switched off all the lights and electrical appliances. We suspect the theft took place between 7pm and 8pm on Friday, when there was power cut in the locality due to a storm,” said the officer, who along with his wife, had left for office in the morning.
“The theft came to light when my wife returned home around 9pm and found everything ransacked,” said the officer adding valuables to the tune of ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh were stolen.
Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR against unidentified suspects under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (lurking house trespass or house breaking) of the IPC at Sushant Lok police station on Saturday.
“When the police team came home for investigation on Saturday, they said that the modus operandi of the theft is very similar to one which had taken place on Tuesday night,” said the officer suspecting that someone may have kept an eye on their movement.
Poonam Kumari, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, said police suspect the same gang is involved both the thefts. “They are targeting those houses which have no CCTV cameras. We are looking for clues to arrest the suspects,” he said.
On Tuesday, a group of unidentified men broke into a flat in the same locality by gaining entry into the house from the backside. The residents of the flat had gone to meet their relatives, who stay in the same locality, for one -and-half-hours when the theft took place, said police.
Malik paid only ₹20 lakh to usurp Goawala Compound spread over 3-acres: ED
Mumbai Maharashtra minority development and Aukaf minister Nawab Malik paid only ₹20 lakh to acquire Goawala Compound in Kurla in a deal dating back to September 2005, and paid the amount to people other than the owner of the three-acre compound, the Enforcement Directorate, Munira Plumber said in its 5,000-page chargesheet. Malik denied the charges which were first raised by leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis last November. Malik Infrastructure, as accused in this case.
CA association protests against arrest of two held in cheating case
A day after two Gurugram-based chartered accountants (CAs) were arrested for allegedly issuing audited statements of fake companies to claim input credit tax to the tune of ₹15 crore, a group of CAs led by members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India carried out a protest march on Saturday from a private hospital in Sector 38 to the district court, which remanded the two suspects in judicial custody for 14 days.
Azam Khan says he will meet Akhilesh Yadav, but doesn’t mention when
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Saturday said he would meet party president Akhilesh Yadav but did not specify when and where he would do so. Azam Khan, the Samajwadi' Party's most prominent Muslim leader, was released from Sitapur jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case. He had spent about 27 months in prison. Azam Khan is the SP MLA from Rampur.
Fire at battery repair shop in Faridabad suffocates three workers to death
Three workers suffocated and one had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in a battery repair workshop, gutting the building, in Anangpur Dairy area in Sector 37, Faridabad, on Saturday, officials of the fire department said, adding that the workshop was operating without a no objection certificate, and illegally to boot. The two-storey building was gutted within an hour.
Fast-track Rozgar Budget initiatives, Sisodia tells officials
Deputy chief minister and Delhi's finance minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting on the government's Rozgaar budget on Saturday and asked officials of the cornered departments to expedite the project proposals for redevelopment of markets, introducing food truck and cloud kitchen policies and so on. The select committee constituted earlier in the month for the selection of markets for redevelopment, has mapped out the selection criteria.
