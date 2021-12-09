How’s the josh? High sir, say Gurugrammers

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Vijay Parv celebrations at CyberHub was a precursor event held to commemorate 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war on December 16.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 01:18 PM IST
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

Cries of Jai Ho and Vande Mataram echoed in the heart of Gurugram, as members of the defence forces came together for Vijay Parv 2021. A precursor to the commemoration of 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war on December 16, this event at CyberHub set the tone for what’s to be witnessed at the India Gate lawns in Delhi, from December 11 to 14.

Kalaripayattu by Madras Regimental Centre led by Naib Subedar Unni TV was performed to precision.

Awe-inspiring acts included a rendition by a pipe and drum band, Kalaripayattu and Khukuri dance by the fierce, unmatched 11 Gorkha Rifles, led by Subedar Padam Khawas. “Khukuri is a weapon used not only to kill the enemy, but also for day-to-day activities in Gorkha households. Khukuri dance was incepted years ago, when Gorkhas won an attack,” shares Major Karan Kapur, emcee of the event.

RELATED STORIES
The pipe band of 5/11 GR led by Naib Subedar Ajit Tamang filled the amphitheatre with melody .

On the continuation of golden jubilee celebrations, Major Krutika Patil, emcee, says, “We will hold a battle exhibition at India Gate, depicting all battles fought in 1971. Everything will be exhibited, from who fought for our country to the equipment used. We’ll also have a display of the captured Pakistani equipment.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

