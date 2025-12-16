Hry minister flags snarls, waterlogging during day-long Gurugram inspection

The state industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Monday carried out inspections of roads, drainage, and metro alignment in various parts of the city, while directing officials to work in coordination and resolve traffic congestion and waterlogging on priority. Inspections covered Hero Honda Chowk, Badshahpur drain and metro corridors, with orders on slip roads, drain cleaning and CSR use for public spaces. (HT )

Senior officials from civic agencies such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) were also [resent during the day-long inspection.

The minister first visited the Hero Honda Chowk and examined the condition of the flyover, ongoing repair work and preliminary preparations linked to the upcoming metro project. He directed officials to ensure that no construction begins without a detailed traffic diversion plan and a mobility blueprint to minimise disruption for commuters. “The focus must be on seamless movement and minimum inconvenience to the public,” he said.

At Umang Bharadwaj Chowk and along the stretch leading to Gadouli village, Singh reviewed road conditions and instructed GMDA, MCG and HSIIDC to jointly plan widening, resurfacing and strengthening of drainage infrastructure. He emphasised that encroachment should first be removed before any work begins.

Inspecting the Badshahpur drain in Gadoli village, he told the officials that the drain be concretised and cleaned regularly. He asked the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to ensure no industrial effluents enter the drain and that monitoring is conducted frequently.

Traffic bottlenecks across several internal nodes were also checked, including the area near Greenwood School in Sector 9, Sector 7/9 chowk and Krishna Chowk near the Bajghera flyover. Singh directed departments to coordinate with the traffic police for creating slip roads at crucial intersections and to design junctions keeping in mind the city’s growing vehicular load.

The minister also assessed the proposed metro alignment in Sector 10 and sought details on encroachment removal, utility shifting and technical preparedness. He instructed that traffic continuity and civic services must not be disrupted when metro construction begins.

Later, at Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 22, Singh examined the adjoining stretch and directed GMDA and GMRL to identify alternative traffic routes before undertaking drain-widening or metro-related work. He also asked officials to utilise Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to enhance green cover, upgrade amenities and improve the park’s overall public experience.

In the final leg of his inspection, he visited the ongoing drain construction work outside the Air Force Station and instructed that quality, timeliness and safety standards be strictly adhered to, ensuring that essential services remain unaffected.

Singh said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s government is committed to transforming Gurugram into an efficient, well-managed and citizen-centric city. “Resolving congestion and waterlogging is a top priority. Departments must work in coordination and strictly adhere to timelines. Development cannot compromise on quality, and every project must translate into visible relief for the public,” he said.