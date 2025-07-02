Hry SCERT to train 2,200 teachers in virtual labs with AI-powered modules

The Haryana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is launching a large-scale training programme for government school teachers to bridge the digital divide in science and maths education, officials claimed. Experts trained by NCERT last year are currently preparing 44 master trainers, who will each mentor around 50 teachers, reaching approximately 2,200 schoolteachers (HT Archive)

The initiative, part of a nationwide National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) push, will enable students—especially those in schools lacking traditional laboratories—to conduct experiments in physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics through digital platforms, education officials said.

The training programme is scheduled to begin next week, with officials confirming that the Haryana government approved the funding during its previous budget session.

For the first time, SCERT is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its teaching modules, officials said. “This is a major shift in how science is taught in government schools,” said Manoj Kaushik, head of SCERT’s education technology wing. “Our goal is not only to improve access but also to make learning more engaging and exploratory. Teachers are the key to the success of this transformation.”

As part of the initiative, AI-driven software and applications will be integrated into virtual labs, making science and maths instruction more interactive, intuitive, and student-friendly, education officials claimed.

The training will follow a structured, three-step model. Experts trained by NCERT last year are currently preparing 44 master trainers, who will each mentor around 50 teachers, reaching approximately 2,200 schoolteachers and 2.2 lakh students across Haryana.

“This is not a temporary solution but a long-term investment in building scientific curiosity and digital competence among students and teachers alike,” said Samvartak Singh, Director, SCERT. “We want teachers to feel confident and empowered as they transition into this new digital teaching ecosystem.”

The three-tiered pedagogy includes video demonstrations, animated concept explanations, and interactive simulations, making complex topics more accessible.

SCERT officials believe this will significantly enhance the quality of STEM education in government schools and foster a more inquiry-driven approach to learning.