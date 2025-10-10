HSVP administrator inspects metro casting yard site, contractor mobilises site

The contractor for the Gurugram metro project has begun mobilising the casting yard site in Sector 33, with a project office now set up and initial groundwork underway. The site was handed over to Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on a temporary basis. Officials said the plot has already been handed over to the metro authorities for construction work.

Mobilising a site means preparing all the necessary resources, equipment and manpower at a site before the construction begins. It is a important step towards successful execution of a project.

Vaishali Singh, administrator, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) visited the site on Wednesday morning along with GMRL officials to assess the readiness and progress of the land. A senior HSVP official said that during the visit, Singh issued directions to truck operators and other occupants to vacate the site immediately to enable fencing and construction activity.

Officials said the plot has already been handed over to the metro authorities for construction work.

“A nearby auto company, whose trucks were parked on the site due to its proximity, has been instructed to stop the practice. The land will soon be fenced and developed into a casting yard will be set up there,” said a senior HSVP official present at the inspection.

Officials added that they are working to clear all the land parcels to execute the metro project in sector 33 and 10. “The GMRL has asked for 5 hectares additional land in sector 33 and approval for the same has come from the headquarter. The construction waste on sector 10 site is also being cleared,” he said.

Officials from the contractor’s team said that preparations are underway for casting key components for the metro rail. “We will fence this site and a pillar is also being dug to install a gate. The project office has also been set up” they added.

HSVP official said, as per approval conveyed by Chief Administrator, HSVP, Panchkula they had handed over the land for casting yard measuring 5.23 hectares to GMRL on temporary basis for four years in Transport Nagar Sector 33.

The work in the first phase of the metro project, which has started includes construction of 15.22km of the metro rail viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85km spur to Dwarka Expressway, and a ramp to the proposed depot in Sector 33.