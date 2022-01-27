HSVP employees asked to resolve complaints, answer RTIs on time

Following complaints by several plot buyers regarding delays in the issuance of completion certificates, transfer permissions and other documents, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) issued directions to its officials to ensure that applications and other services are processed as mandated by the Right to Service Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Haryana Right to Service Act is meant to reduce corruption among government officials and to increase transparency and public accountability. It provides a framework for the timebound delivery of services by various government departments. Under this Act, 16 services of HSVP are to be delivered within five to 30 days. For instance, the Act mandates that HSVP should sanction building plans within 30 days, issue completion and occupation certificates within 30 days, accord transfer permissions within 30 days, sanction water supply and sewage connections within 20 days and issue water connections within five days.

HSVP also asked officials to promptly reply to Right To Information (RTI) queries and service CM Window complaints timely.

In a meeting held last week, Jitender Kumar, estate officer II, directed officials to track CM Window complaints everyday and also ensure that RTI replies are given within the prescribed time. Kumar also said that office work, updating of files and related activities are completed within the Right to Service timeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the meeting, the estate officer also directed that recovery of outstanding dues should be tracked daily and the accounts department must issue notices regularly.

“Master data of all sectors with details of all plots, demarcated plans, allotted plots, vacant and clear plots, resumed, cancelled and surrendered plots should be prepared from record files,” he said.

He also asked HSVP employees to ensure a high level of honesty and integrity. “Any complaint of corrupt practices or their direct or indirect involvement will be viewed seriously,” the estate officer II said in the meeting.

“There have been a lot of delays in the transfer permission of properties. The updating of files is not happening and plots under quota are also stuck due to delays,” said Narender Yadav, president, Gurugram Home Developers and Plot Owners Association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav said that the estate management activities of the authority should be streamlined to help allottees. “A large number of plot buyers are expecting the authority to expedite work as repeated visits to their office are not possible due to Covid-related curbs,” he said.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP, said that the authority will focus on removing encroachments and clearing the land it owns in the next few months. “The problems faced by people regarding delays will also be resolved. We have been working on clearing the land from encroachments in the last few months,” he said.