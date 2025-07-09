HSVP plans shifting Marble Market for Metro depot in Sec 33

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has proposed relocating the Marble Market situated there to a nearby plot just 300 metres away to make land available for the construction of the Gurugram metro depot in Sector 33, officials said. The proposal, currently under the consideration of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, aims to facilitate the timely execution of the ₹5,452 crore Gurugram metro project, they added. HSVP officials said they have already won two legal cases related to the Sector 33 land and are attempting an amicable resolution for the Marble Market matter. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to HSVP officials, the relocation could take three to four months but only after approval from the court.

Officials said HSVP has requested the court to fast-track hearings and permit the shifting of 61 Marble Market shops. “We have sought permission for shifting the 61 shops in the Marble Market to another parcel of land nearby, which would help in ensuring that around 35 acres of land required for building the metro depot is available at the earliest,” said a senior HSVP official. “The matter is in the court, and we are pursuing it on priority.”

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) plans to construct the depot in Sector 33, requiring approximately 35 acres. While 25 acres in the sector are encumbrance-free, the remaining 10 acres are under legal dispute. The Marble market currently occupies 9.2 acres in Sector 33 and an additional 25 acres in Sector 34, across the Subhash Chowk–Hero Honda Chowk road.

HSVP officials said they have already won two legal cases related to the Sector 33 land and are attempting an amicable resolution for the Marble Market matter. “We want to ensure there is no disruption to traders, and their businesses continue smoothly,” the official added.

The Marble Market Association has opposed the proposed relocation, while traders have also challenged the current plot allotments. KPS Chauhan, acting president of the Sector 33 traders’ body, urged HSVP to resolve the legal dispute swiftly. “If shifting is necessary, it should be permanent. The market can be moved to Sector 34, where a remodelled plan is already approved,” he said.

In total, 42.84 acres in Sector 33 fall under the “open space” category, of which around 30 acres are available, while the remainder is stuck in litigation, officials said.

A senior GMRL official said, “We are working with both HSVP and GMDA to get utilities shifted and to expedite the transfer of land required for the depot and casting yard.”

To be sure, GMRL, a special purpose agency of the Haryana government, is executing the 28.5-km metro extension from Millennium City Centre to Cyber Hub, which will include 27 elevated stations.