Illegal use of Langurs in Gurugram triggers outcry, forest minister promises action

The use of a langur to deter monkeys at a residential society in Sector 79, Gurugram, has triggered allegations of animal cruelty and violations of wildlife protection laws. The incident, captured in photographs, shows a man walking the langur on a leash within the society premises, leading to criticism from wildlife volunteers who alleged that this is part of a larger pattern of misuse of the species in the district. A langur handler hired by a Sector 79 society’s RWA to scare away rhesus monkeys from the area. (HT Photo)

“This practice is a direct violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. It is not just unlawful; it is inhumane,” said Vaishali Rana, trustee of the Aravallis Bachao Citizens Movement and a prominent environmentalist. Rana flagged the case in a formal complaint to the Haryana Wildlife Department, calling it the third such incident in Gurugram within a year.

She cited two previous episodes—at a banquet hall in Gwalpahari and in Suncity Township, Sector 54—where langurs were reportedly kept in captivity under cruel conditions before being rescued on January 13. “These langurs are being captured, transported, and exploited for commercial and residential purposes,” she said, criticising the lack of transparency and enforcement by the authorities.

To be sure, the use of langurs to scare away monkeys is a violation of multiple sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Langurs are protected under Schedule I, which grants them the highest level of legal protection. Under Section 9, it is illegal to capture, trap, or use such animals without specific permission. Section 39 states that all wild animals are government property and cannot be kept in private custody. Violations can attract up to seven years of imprisonment and fines under Section 51 of the Act. Wildlife experts say the use of langurs by private individuals, agencies, or residential societies amounts to a serious wildlife offence under Indian law.

Rana also raised concerns about the treatment of rescued animals. “The animals are being rescued only to suffer further. In one case, a langur remained caged for more than a month without treatment and eventually died in a state of neglect,” she alleged. According to her, Gurugram lacks an in-house veterinary doctor, leaving rescued animals without proper care.

“No one has told us what happens to these animals post-rescue,” Rana said. “We need to know where the animals are kept, how long they are treated, whether a qualified vet is involved, and when and where they are released. It’s a matter of public trust and of justice for the animals,” she added.

[ANOTHER WILDLIFE ACTIVIST QUOTE ON THE VIOLATIONS]

In response, Haryana’s forest and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh assured action. “We take such violations very seriously. I have directed the wildlife department to conduct a thorough inspection of the incident and review similar past cases. Prompt action will be taken against anyone found guilty of illegal wildlife use or cruelty,” he said.

Singh also acknowledged gaps in the system. “We are committed to protecting wildlife and ensuring they are treated with dignity and care. If there are gaps in the system, we will address them,” he added, noting that veterinary care and oversight would be improved.